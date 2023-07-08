A middle-aged man allegedly committed suicide over a month after his 18-year-old daughter took the extreme step in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisa district, around 60 km from Bhopal.

The deceased father had accused the police of negligence after his daughter, who died on May 25, had alleged that six men had molested her which forced her to take the extreme step.A case was registered at the Nateran police station based on the girl’s complaint, which led to the arrest of accused Sudeep Dhakad. However, Dhakad was later released on bail which upset the girl’s father.

The man killed himself on Thursday, after which a case of abetment to suicide case was registered against six persons at the Vidisha Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that when the girl had complained of molestation, a case was registered under ICC Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and summons were issued.

Later, after the girl ended her life, an abetment to suicide case was registered against Dhakad, who was arrested.

Mishra said the girl’s father committed suicide after the accused was released on bail.

“A DGP-rank officer has been appointed to probe the matter. He has been asked to submit a report in the next three days. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the father’s death, and the Nateran police station in-charge and head constable have been removed from field duty,” Mishra said.

The Congress meanwhile slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, alleging that incidents of atrocities against citizens have became regular in Madhya Pradesh.

“What an irony… a daughter commits suicide due to molestation but she does not get justice. Now the father has also commited suicide,” said state Congress President Kamal Nath.

“The government is just busy doing cover-up. We have to change this situation to make Madhya Pradesh happy and prosperous, where the daughters, Dalits, tribals and minorities are safe,” Kamal Nath added.

2023070836101