In a bizarre incident in Kerala’s Kannaur, father of an 11-year-old girl and an Imam were arrested on Wednesday after news surfaced that the child died as she was denied medical treatment.

The girl was suffering from fever for the past three days and had complained of breathlessness, but her father Sathar, instead of taking her to a doctor got in touch with Imam Uwaiz, who started to pray and gave her blessed water.

When Fatima’s health condition started deteriorating on Sunday, she was rushed to a hospital, where she passed away.

A relative of Fatima said the Imam has been prophesying that medicines should not be taken, and instead prayers should be offered.

The relative also said he was against Covid vaccine also.

On being informed, police registered a case of unnatural death and arrested Sathar and Uwaiz.

–IANS

