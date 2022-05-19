A man and his eight-month-old baby died after the car, in which they were travelling, nose-dived into a gorge near Munnar in Kerala on Thursday.

The family was a part of a tourist team from Andhra Pradesh.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 8 a.m when the car was en route to Munnar from Chinnakanal.

“We were working when we saw this car slipping down and falling 500 metres down. The first rescue was carrried out by the workers, said a lady worker who witnessed the accident.

Soon, more people arrived and pulled seven people out and rushed them to the nearby hospital.

While two people succumbed to their injuries, the condition of two others is stated to be critical.

For the past two days, heavy rains have been pounding Idukki leading to poor visibility in the area.

20220519-152439