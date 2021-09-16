A man is dead, his brother is in hospital and father missing after being abducted following an overnight double shooting and violent home invasion in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

One man is dead, another injured and a third man has been kidnapped after a home invasion and shooting in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the home in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Two men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them has subsequently died from his injuriesin hospital.

Police say a third man was forcibly taken from the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Faqir Ali. Police describe him as five feet seven inches tall and 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and thinning black hair. He was wearing black and white plaid pyjama bottoms but didn’t have a shirt on.

Police told Ali is the father of two men who were shot. The three men lived at the home.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.