In the latest development in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, a city court has acquitted a father-son duo accused of rioting and arson.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala presided over the hearing of two cases based on three complaints against Mithhan Singh and his son Jony Kumar.

The prosecution had alleged that the duo was part of a violent mob that targeted and set fire to houses belonging to a particular community in lane number 29 of Khajuri Khas on February 25, 2020. However, the judge noted that there was no incriminating evidence against the accused, leading to their acquittal.

“Both accused are hereby acquitted of all the charges levelled against them in this case,” the judgments passed on Monday stated.

The judge noted in both the orders that despite establishing the presence of an unlawful assembly that engaged in rioting, vandalism, and arson, prosecution witnesses did not identify the father-son duo.

Therefore, the judge concluded that there was no incriminating evidence against the accused and no need to seek any explanation from them.

The Khajuri Khas police station had filed charge sheets against the duo under various offences, including rioting and mischief by fire or explosive substance with the intent to destroy houses, among others.

