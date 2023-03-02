INDIA

Father-son duo arrested for cheating investors in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

A father-son duo in Chennai’s Kolathur were arrested for cheating investors of Rs 4.8 crore under the pretext of investing in livestock business, said police.

The duo, who were running a milk farm, told people that they were procuring high milk yielding varieties of cows from Gujarat and for that they needed funds. The arrested are Sunderajan (67) and his son S. Mahesh Kumar (40).

They promised huge returns and collected money from investors, said police.

Police said that they lured 25 investors and collected Rs 20 lakh from each investor and promised them good returns. However, the duo fudged the account books and showed lesser sale. Around Rs 20 lakh was distributed to the 25 investors and the remaining money was swindled, police said.

After the investors were not getting proper returns, they lodged a complaint with the police who on investigation found that the duo were cheating the investors under the guise of a livestock farm.

The father and son were arrested and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Greater Chennai police have warned the public against such fraudulent investment companies and schemes and to be doubly cautious before making such investments.

20230302-111605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Group admin not absolved of responsibility: Allahabad HC

    Paytm AGM 2022: Vijay Shekhar Sharma gets resounding vote of confidence...

    New facilities launched at Amaravati Buddhist site

    Goa Forward was like ‘eclipse’, glad parted ways: BJP