Father-son duo shot dead in UP district

A father-son duo were killed and some other members of their family injured after miscreants opened fire at the family following a fight in Hardoi.

Three other members of the family, including women, have been injured in the incident.

The accused had fled the spot after the incident, but the police arrested the main accused and seized the licensed gun from him.

Efforts were on to nab the remaining absconding accused.

According to reports, the incident took place in Bhadaicha village in Hardoi.

There was a dispute between Babu Singh and Guddu Singh over the land adjacent to their house.

On Thursday, when Babu Singh was talking to one of his family members outside his house, a member of Guddu Singh’s family passed along the route.

Suddenly, an argument broke out between both parties which escalated and they started hurling abuses at each other.

Guddu Singh reached the spot along with his son Saurabh, Raman and nephew Rajan with his licensed rifle.

They thrashed Babu Singh, his son Lucky Singh, Shivam, his wife Renu with sticks.

Subsequently, Guddu fired about five rounds with rifles and illegal weapons, killing Babu and his son.

Babu’s wife, another son, daughter and neighbour Rajendra Singh also suffered injuries in the firing.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, who reached the spot, said that the exact reason behind the incident is not clear. However, the locals informed him of the land dispute between the parties.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

