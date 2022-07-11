Two people, a man and his son, were charged with cheating and misappropriation of the money of people on the pretext of smart profits in the share market. Following this, the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police arrested one of them, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Manish Bohra and his son-cum-accomplice Kapil Bohra, Ramesh Bohra, Lalit Changani, Amit Thanvi and Fateh Raj. Of all the accused, Kapil Bohra has been arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Ravi Kumar Singh said Manish Bohra and his accomplices were involved in the share market business. “They assured the victims that if they invest their hard earned money in the share market through them in various reputed companies, they would make good profits. Taken in by these assurances, the complainant and his family members invested Rs. 3.32 crores approximately,” the official said.

Manish Bohra communicated with the victims through emails saying that he had purchased stocks and shares in various companies with their money. On enquiry, the complainant came to know that no amount has been invested in any company.

“The entire money was misappropriated through various bank accounts of their family members, relatives and others,” DCP Singh said. Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and took up the investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that the accused persons had collected the money from the victims through banking channels and cash, which was diverted in the bank accounts of their family members and relatives, thereby misappropriating the invested money.

A notice under section 41A CrPC. was issued to Manish Bohra and Kapil Bohra but they never joined the investigation despite reminder notices. Accordingly, a non-bailable warrant against both the accused was obtained from the court. “The accused Kapil Manish Bohra was arrested from Jodhpur, Rajasthan on July 9,” the official said.

