In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old physically handicapped man and his son were found dead inside their house in Krishna Nagar locality in Lucknow.

The police are verifying if they died of Covid-19 or any other ailment.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Goel, 65, and his son Kashish. Their bodies were found in a badly decomposed state on Saturday night.

Arvind’s wife Ranjana Goel, 65, was also found in an unconscious state in another room.

She has been admitted to Lok Bandhu Hospital and was unconscious till reports last came in.

The matter came to light when a man informed UP 112 about foul smell emanating from his neighbour’s house in Sector-D, LDA Colony.

A police team, led by ADCP, Central Zone, and Krishna Nagar SHO reached the spot.

ADCP, Central Zone, Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha said the main gate and doors of the house were found locked from inside and they had to break it open to gain entry to the ground floor.

Cops entered the house in full PPE kits and following all Covid-19 protocol and recovered the bodies.

DCP, Central zone, Somen Barma said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

“We have given permission for following of medical protocol in the case so the exact cause of death can be ascertained,” Barma said.

The woman, Ranjana Goel, has been admitted to the hospital.

He added that the woman was also physically handicapped and was very ill.

Ruling out the possibility of any foul play, he said there was no forced entry into the house and the bodies bore no injury marks.

The officer said the neighbours told the police that Kashish was mentally challenged while his father was unwell for the last many days. “They had stopped venturing out for the last 4-5 days,” he said.

