Following an argument over parking, the father-son duo were shot at in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said an official.

The injured have been identified as Virender Aggawarl and his son Sachin Aggarwal.

The father received injury near his chest while the son injured his hand. One person has been nabbed, police said.

The official said that duo had returned home after attending a marriage function when one Arif, who lives in their neighbourhood on rent, had parked his car at their place.

“They asked him to remove his car, following which an argument broke out between them. The situation was pacified by Arif’s landlord Furkaan and other locals,” said a senior police official.

However, Arif later on called his associates and they went to the house of the victim.

“The accused again started arguing with them and they opened fired in which Sachin and Virender received bullet injuries,” said the official.

The father-son were rushed to the hospital where their condition is stated to be out of danger, said the official.

“The local residents caught one of the accused and he was thrashed following which he fell unconscious. Police received information regarding the incident and reached the spot. The injured was also taken to a hospital, said the official.

The official said that Furkaan, Arif’s landlord has a very good relations with victim family.

The accused Arif deals in second hand car sale and purchase. He shifted to the house on rent around seven to eight months ago, said the official, adding that further investigation is going on.

More details are awaited.

