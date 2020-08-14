Canindia News

Father-son shot dead in UP’s Azamgarh

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 14 (IANS) A father and his son were shot dead by some unidentified assailants in a Uttar Pradesh village in Azamgarh district.

According to reports, Mithai Yadav and his son Tej Yadav were attacked in front of their house at Rasoolpur Dudhahar village on Thursday night.

Hiralal died on the spot while Tej succumbed to gunshot injuries at the Lalpur Community Health Centre while undergoing treatment, a Deogaon Kotwali circle police official said that the incident could be a fallout of political rivalry.

The villagers blocked the road after the incident and staged dharna to protest the double murder. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

–IANS

amita/in

