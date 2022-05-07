INDIA

Father, stepmother arrested for murder of TN woman

The Seithunganallur police in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday arrested four people — father, stepmother, stepbrother, and another person — in connection with a woman’s murder.

Police said that the woman was murdered on Friday night as the family thought that she had brought disgrace to the family by marrying a second time after separating from her first husband.

The victim, according to Seithugnallur police is Meena 21, who is the daughter of Sudalaimuthu 42 from his first wife Kalaimmal who had passed away.

After Kalaimal passed away, police said that Sudalaimuthu married Mupidathi and the couple has a son, Mayandi,20.

Meena had married Isikapandi of Kalvai village and the couple has a four-year-old son who was living with his father after the parents separated. She remarried Muthu of Nanguneri village and was living with him for the past ten months in the Tirunelveli district.

She had come to her village to attend a temple festival on Friday evening and was staying at her aunt’s place when her father and stepbrother along with her stepmother and two others reached there. An argument broke out and Sudailamuthu and Mayandi hacked Meena with the matchets they were carrying with them. Meena died on the spot and the accused fled the scene.

The Seithunganallur police sent the body of the deceased Meena to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital and registered murder case against all the five accused. Police registered a murder case against all the five and arrested ASudailamuthu, Mayandi, Mupidathi, and her sister Veeramal. Veeramal’s son Murugan is at large, police said.

