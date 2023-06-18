ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Father’s Day: Tahir Raj Bhasin shares picture with his dad

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, known for his roles in ‘Mardaani’, ‘Chhichhore’ and ’83’, remembered his father as the ‘rock’, the family could always rely on.

On Father’s Day, Tahir took to Instagram to post a picture of himself as a boy with his father, an Indian Air Force officer.

The actor captioned the picture: “Happy Father’s Day pa:) Your strength & courage have been examples to live by. Thank you for always being the rock one can rely on.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin won praise for playing Sunil Gavaskar in ’83’.

He also acted in the film ‘Looop Lapeta’, which was the Indian adaptation of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’.

He was also seen in the 2022 romantic-crime-thriller web series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’.

20230618-193002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Watch out for these new TV shows in 2022

    Jazzy Ballerini on auditioning for her role in ‘Anandi Baa aur...

    Amazon Prime sets the trend (Column: B-Town)

    Ayan Mukherji: “Second and third installment of trilogy plan after release...