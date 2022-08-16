INDIA

Father’s friends rape teenage daughter, one arrested in Kerala

NewsWire
0
0

A Class 12 girl student who was showing signs of distress on questioning by her teachers revealed the horror story on how she was raped by her father’s friends. Following this, the girl’s teachers complained to the child helpline officials who approached the local police.

Based on her statement, the police arrested 26-year-old Shaji, who along with two others raped the 15-year-old girl.

The girl informed the police that the incident happened two months back, after her mother had gone to visit her husband who was in custody for a crime.

It was the school teacher who first noticed the young girl’s distress. The police are now looking into if the girl’s mother should be included as an accused as she kept quiet after the girl complained to her about the crime.

The police are now on the lookout for two more people who are understood to be part of having committed the crime.

20220816-175201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhagwant Mann opposes making Panjab University Central

    Nagaland to take up coffee cultivation in a big way

    Auto-rickshaw driver’s body found near railway tracks

    Bengal BJP in trouble over list, Lahiri replaced in Alipurduar