Fatigue could see Roma’s top striker Dzeko get sidelined

Sarajevo, July 11 (IANS) Italian Serie A side Roma’s coach Paulo Fonseca has said that he hopes to have Edin Dzeko available against Brescia on Saturday.

“We will see about Dzeko. We can’t forget that he played the last two games and there are few days to recover. I talked to him yesterday and he was a bit tired. I would like to speak to him again, to decide,” said Fonseca on Friday as per Bosnian media, writes Xinhua news agency.

Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s and Roma’s top striker, played 37 games this season registering 17 goals and 10 assists.

“I don’t want to make too many changes. We have Dzeko’s situation at stake and we must understand if he will be ready or not,” said Fonseca, adding that no one is irreplaceable.

Meanwhile, the 2020/21 season of the French Ligue 1 will start on August 22 and will conclude on May 23 next year, the French Professional Football League (LFP) announced on Friday.

Lorient host Strasbourg on the opening weekend, while Lens are on the road at Nice.

Defending champions Paris St Germain will face Metz at home in their first match of the season on August 23, the second day of the first match day.

PSG had won their seventh top flight title in eight seasons when the league was suspended prematurely on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An LFP vote sealed Amiens and Toulouse’s relegation while Lorient and Lens promoted from Ligue 2 in their place.

The German Football League (DFL) also announced the start date for the 2020/21 season of the Bundesliga earlier in the day. The new season will conclude on May 22, 2021 while the German Cup will begin on September 30, 2020. Unlike the LFP however, the DFL is yet to announce a match schedule for the league.

–IANS

dm/aak/bbh/