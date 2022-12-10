Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who most recently featured in the music video “Taj” composed by Ritviz of “Hum Toh Udd Gaye” fame, has shared that she said yes to the project in an instant.

To quote her, she “didn’t even think twice before saying yes”.

The video also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was last seen in the Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Looop Lapeta”.

About the song, Fatima said: “I have always been a huge fan of Ritviz’s music and when I got an opportunity to collaborate with him on this music video, I didn’t even think twice before saying yes.”

The actress can be seen in a nerdy, geeky look in the romantic song. She revealed that the song is quite special to her, “The moment I heard the storyline of the song from the director, I found it extremely beautiful and I instantly connected with it. The song revolves around a girl who has grown up in a toxic household, with parents who hurt more than love and how against all odds she dares to dream.”

She further mentioned, “How a little nudge of hope helps her break free. It’s been such a wonderful experience working on this song.. it’ll always remain special for me.”

On the movie front, Fatima will next be seen in “Dhak Dhak” which has been directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has “Sam Bahadur” in which she will be seen as Indira Gandhi. The movie, based on the life of India’s war hero Sam Manekshaw, also stars Vicky Kaushal in the eponymous role and Fatima’s “Dangal” co-actress Sanya Malhotra.

