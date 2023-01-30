ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares pics from Anurag Basu’s Saraswati pooja celebration

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for films such as ‘Dangal’ and ‘Ludo’, recently attended the Saraswati pooja held at director Anurag Basu’s house along with the team of ‘Metro…In Dino’.

Taking to social media, she shared the picture of herself along with Anurag Basu, music director Pritam, who has been a constant in Anurag Basu’s films, and other members of the film’s team. The actress wrote in the caption: “The metro 2 team. @alifazal9 you were missed dost.”

In the pictures, one can see the actress wearing a white saree, donning a very unconventional look with red lipstick. She rounded up her look with hair tied in a loose bun with open curls.

The release date of ‘Metro In Dino’ was announced on Monday. The film will be released on December 8, 2023. This will be Fatima’s second film with Anurag Basu, their first collaboration was in the form of the 2020 Diwali release ‘Ludo’ which was released directly on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from ‘Metro… In Dino’, the actress will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ along with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. She will also be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’.

20230130-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant stuns Vishal Dadlani with her Big B...

    Shah Rukh Khan greets his ‘mahmaans’ as fans swarm outside Mannat

    Shiva Rajkumar to work with Tamil director Karrthik Adwait

    Vinay Pathak: ‘Dust’ is an Indian film with a global appeal