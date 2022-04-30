ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fatima Sana Shaikh thrilled with response to ‘Modern Love’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Ajeeb Daastaans’ actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has portrayed a very cool and funky girl in the anthology ‘Modern Love’.

The actress is happy with the responses she is getting post the release of the trailers of the anthology and upcoming movie, ‘Thar’.

She says: “The response that has been coming my way after the trailer release of both ‘Modern Love’ and ‘Thar’ is sweet and encouraging.”

“My character in ‘Modern Love’ is something I have attempted for the very first time and this anthology is very close to my heart. Had a lot of fun shooting for both and can’t wait to see the response from the audience now,” she adds.

Other than ‘Modern Love’, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in ‘Thar’ and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

20220430-181124

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twinkle shares Akshay Kumar’s photo with daughter, says ‘he is her...

    #FiveFilmsForFreedom returns for its eighth year

    Chris Pine-starrer ‘The Contractor’ to release in India on April 8

    DJ Bravo teams up with Ankit Tiwari, Nakash Aziz for ‘Dum...