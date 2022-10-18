Actor Manav Vij, who impressed the audience with his work as the cop in ‘Andhadhun’, and was most recently seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is all set to star in the upcoming streaming show ‘Tanaav’. The show, a socio-political action drama, made Manav believe in the power of teamwork as he got to work with one of the finest directors of Hindi cinema, Sudhir Mishra along with his co-director Sachin Mamta Krishn.

Talking about the show, Manav Vij said, “‘Tanaav’ has an engaging storyline that sits well with the evolving audience, who don’t want single-toned narratives today. The show has multifaceted characters that fit into the story seamlessly. I’m grateful to have gotten a chance to work with Applause and our director’s Sudhir and Sachin sir.

“The whole journey of shooting for ‘Tanaav’ made me believe in the power of teamwork and bonding which I am thankful for as an actor.”

The show, set against the idyllic backdrop of Kashmir in the year 2017, is a fictional thriller revolving around a Special Unit. It’s the official Indian adaptation of the Israeli show ‘Fauda’ and delves into the human drama behind the ideologies, dealing with complex emotions and flawed characters, all of whom share the same feelings of love, loss, betrayal and revenge.

‘Tanaav’, created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz, is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions. The show features an ensemble cast of Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Zarina Wahab, Ekta Kaul, Waluscha De Sousa, Danish Hussain, Satyadeep Mishra, Sukhmani Sadana, Sahiba Bali, Amit Gaur, Arslan Goni, Rockey Raina, M.K. Raina, Sheen Dass and Aryaman Seth.

The show will be available to stream on OTT platform SonyLIV from November 11.

20221018-135802