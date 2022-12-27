ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Fawad Khan to be seen on Indian screens after 6 years in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is returning to India with his new film, almost six years after his appearance in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ created a furore and political turmoil.

Fawad’s new film is titled, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, and also stars ‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan.

The film, which has become the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time, is likely to be released on the big screen in India this Friday. The film was released in Pakistan on October 13 this year.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

Both Fawad and Mahira enjoy a sizeable fan following in India because of their drama ‘Humsafar’.

The last film to get a theatrical release in India was the 2011 film ‘Bol’ starring Mahira.

