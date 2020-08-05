Fazilpuria on working with Badshah: We always try to start a trend

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Singer Fazilpuria says working with rap star brings out the best version in him.

Fazilpuria reunited with Badshah for “Haryana Roadways”, which is the first collaboration of the two singers since their 2016 superhit “Chull”.

“My motivation and passion in music have always been the roots from where I come. Working with Badshah has always been one of the outstanding versions of work that I have done. No doubts our combination has been classy and out of the box, as we share the same thought process and potential, working in the same industry, always trying to start a new trend,” Fazilpuria told IANS.

Talking about “Haryana Roadways”, he said: “I hail from Haryana, and Haryana roadways is a part of almost every person who has travelled in Haryana via public transport. So I thought of composing something related to it, and here it is — Haryana roadways, for its crazy and delightful ride.”

–IANS

