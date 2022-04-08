INDIA

FB group to conduct poetry competition on Mamata Banerjee

A Facebook group which is reportedly backed by the Trinamool Congress, has announced a poetry competition on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the group called ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’, participants can submit their poetries with the hashtag #PoetryForDidi.

The participants can also directly send their poetries to the group’s inbox.

The group owners promise to feature the selected poetries on their timeline page.

“Here is a golden opportunity for the well-wishers of Didi. Write poetries with Didi as the subject. The selected poems of good literary quality will be featured on the page of Banglar Gorbo Mamata,” says a notification from the page.

A Trinamool Congress source said that following the advice of the vote-strategist Prasant Kishor’s I-PAC,Banglar Gorbo Mamata was floated to highlight the popular developmental schemes undertaken by the West Bengal government since it won the 2021 elections.

When contacted, state Water Resources Minister, Manas Ranjan Bhunia told IANS that there might be some specific reasons for this initiative which he is not aware of.

“I do not handle these affairs and hence I am not in a position to comment on it,” he said.

