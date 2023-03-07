The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a search for a women who did not show up to a court in Washington, D.C. when she was set to go to trial on federal charges related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

According to District Judge Carl Nichols, Olivia Pollock from Florida was scheduled to appear on Monday at 9 a.m., but she “failed to appear”, reports CNN.

Nichols ruled that as a result, the trial would proceed with two of Pollock’s co-defendants and she would be tried separately.

According to a warrant issued for her arrest, court officials have not been able to locate Pollock since late February.

The government’s search for Pollock was largely kept under wraps until she did not show up for her trial.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Pollock’s lawyer, Elita Amato, said that her client “had been diligently assisting in her defense for her upcoming trial prior to her disappearance”, and that Amato is “ready to assist and guide her in resolving her bench warrant before the Court”.

Pollock is the third defendant charged as part of a group of Floridians accused of attacking police at the Capitol to become a fugitive, reports CNN.

Her brother, Jonathan Pollock, has evaded authorities since he was first charged in July 2021.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

An arrest warrant for another of Pollock’s co-defendants, Joseph Hutchinson, was also unsealed on Monday.

Nichols previously ruled that Hutchinson, who is representing himself, would be tried separately from other co-defendants and he is not scheduled to begin his trial until later this year.

Hutchinson was on home detention, and Pollock was subject to GPS monitoring.

Hutchinson, Olivia and Jonathan Pollock are facing several charges for what prosecutors allege was a coordinated assault on several police officers.

Hutchinson and Olivia Pollock have pleaded not guilty. Jonathan Pollock has not entered a formal plea.

