Defending champions FC Bengaluru United kept up their winnings ways in the ongoing BDFA Super Division Championship with a sparkling 5-0 win over Young Challengers.

Under sunny skies at the Bangalore Football Stadium, FCBU kept up the pressure from the start; the goalscorers for FCBU were Irfan Yarwad (5, 25), Jairo Rodrigues (7), Chesterpaul Lyngdoh (66) and Shajan Franklin (77).

Much like their earlier games, FCBU started creating chances from the get-go and were soon rewarded with a goal within the first five minutes. Aenam Jyrwa crossed the ball in from a short corner to set it up for Irfan to head it in and get the defending champions on the scoreboard. Irfan nearly had another goal in the next minute, only to see his shot hit the goalpost. In the seventh minute it was Aenam in the middle of the action once again – this time his cross-in was put away by Jairo to get FCBU up 2-0.

FCBU continued to dominate and control most of the possession, creating half chances. In the 25th minute, a beautiful shot from Shajan Franklin cleanly split the YC defence to set up an easy finish for Yarwad.

It was a similar script in the second half with FCBU dominating possession and control. There was an early chance for Aenam as he went one on one with the YC keeper, but was unable to finish it off. Soon after Jairo tried to lob the ball over the YC keeper in the 59th minute only to see the ball sail over the bar.

A good run by Selwyn Miranda on the left flank in the 66th minute was followed by a shot on target, only to have it deflected by the YC keeper. The ball landed straight at Lyngdoh’s feet and he didn’t make any mistake to get FCBU up 4-0. Eleven minutes later, Franklin secured his first goal of the game through a corner as FCBU went up 5-0. FCBU continued to create a few more chances but were unable to see them through; the scoreline ended with a strong 5-0 win for the defending champions.

