FC Goa have appointed Gorka Azkorra and Joel Dones as the club’s new assistant coach and strength & conditioning coach respectively for the upcoming season.

Azkorra, a UEFA A license holder, has been working with the youth teams at Athletic Bilbao for the past three seasons after retiring from the game as a player in 2018. His playing days saw him making 5 La Liga and 116 Segunda appearances in addition to playing 3 games in the UEFA Cup.

Dones is an experienced strength & conditioning coach with a degree in Sports Science and a Professional master’s degree in High Performance in Team Sports from FC Barcelona. Dones also has a UEFA A License to his name. He has spent a number of years working as the Strength and Conditioning Coach with clubs in Spain in addition to a 2-year stint in the Hong Kong Premier League.

“I’m very happy to join FC Goa. I feel very confident about us as staff, about the players we have and about the team we are going to be together,” stated Azkorra after signing on the dotted lines.

