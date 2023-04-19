SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

FC Goa pip ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in inconsequential tie

ATK Mohun Bagan’s highly forgettable Super Cup 2023 campaign ended on an even more sour note when they went down 0-1 to FC Goa in their concluding Group C match at the EMS Corporation Stadium.

Syrian recruit Fares Al Arnaout scored the only goal of the match in the 88th minute.

It was a match of no consequence, as Jamshedpur FC have already qualified for the semi-finals from this group. While Jamshedpur finished with nine points from three wins, FC Goa found second place with six points. ATK Mohun Bagan are placed third with three points.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando rested some of his front-ranking players from the starting line-up, including creative midfielder Hugo Boumous and captain Pritam Kotal. Lalrinliana Hnamte was given his first start in the competition. FC Goa head coach, Carlos Pena, rested Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and gave young custodian Arshdeep Singh his first start.

With nothing at stake, the match turned out to be a drab encounter, though FC Goa were marginally better than their rivals. Forward Noah Sadaoui, tried to create some magic in up front for the Goa side with some individual brilliance. ATK Mohun Bagan defence had a tough time marking him on several occasions.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 88th minute. ISL Golden Glove winner, Vishal Kaith, failed to carry a curling corner, which was whipped in by Noah Sadaoui. Defender Fares Al Arnaout headed into the empty net to make it 1-0.

