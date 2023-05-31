SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

FC Goa release seven first-team players

FC Goa have announced the departure of seven first-team players — Anwar Ali, Redeem Tlang, Makan Chothe, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente, Lenny Rodrigues and Nongdamba Naorem — following the end of their contracts with the Club on May 31, 2023.

“Once a Gaur, Always a Gaur! Wishing our departing Gaurs the very best of luck for their next chapters,” said FC Goa in a tweet.

Ali returns to Delhi FC following the completion of his 18-month loan deal that saw him joining the Gaurs’ ranks in January 2022. The center-back featured in all 30 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) games that the Men in Orange played since then, across two seasons.

Chothe and Tlang both registered nearly 40 appearances each for FC Goa, across the ISL, Durand Cup and the Super Cup. The duo were also a part of the team that played in the AFC Champions League in 2021, which was also the first instance of an Indian club at the apex of club football in Asia.

Valiente joined FC Goa last summer, but saw his playing time come to a premature end due to an injury midway through the 2022-23 season. Santana, who was roped in by the Gaurs as his replacement, featured for them in seven games since.

Rodrigues bids adieu to the Gaurs for the second time, having first played for them between 2018 and 2021 before rejoining the team in January this year. He has made 60 appearances overall for the Goan outfit, winning the Hero Super Cup and the Hero ISL League Winners’ Shield with them in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Another former World Cupper, Naorem signed for the Gaurs in August 2021 following stints with Indian Arrows, Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. He made 12 appearances for the Men in Orange, in the 2021-22 season of the ISL.

