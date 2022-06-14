FC Goa on Tuesday confirmed Spanish midfielder Edu Bedia has extended his stay with the Club till the summer of 2023.

Bedia has been a part of the FC Goa first team since the 2017-18 season. In nearly five years, the Spanish midfielder has made 102 appearances for FC Goa across all competitions, notching 13 goals and as many assists during this period.

“FC Goa has been my home since 2017. It is more than just a Club in my career. Goa and the fans have been an important part of my life. I am delighted to be back with the team,” Edu Bedia told fcgoa.in after signing the deal.

“It has been a pleasure for me to complete various personal milestones and also to win laurels with the Club. However, I believe this coming season will be my most important at the Club and I fully believe we will be back amongst the top teams in the ISL.”

FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also opened up on Bedia’s retention. “Edu has been an instrumental part of FC Goa for the past 6 seasons now and is well ingrained into the club’s philosophy. He’s been a key player for us for the past two seasons and given the significant changes we’ve made in the coaching staff and foreign players this year, he will be an asset with his knowhow and familiarity with the league.”

Over the past four seasons, the Spaniard has been a part of many iconic moments for the Gaurs including the first ever goal scored by an Indian side in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

