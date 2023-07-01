INDIA

FC Goa sign two-time A-League-winning midfielder Paulo Retre

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre.

The central midfielder will arrive after the Gaurs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with his former Club, Sydney FC with whom he had won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

“With over a decade of experience and two titles in the A-League. Paulo Retre is now a Gaur! Join us in welcoming our new midfielder,” said FC Goa in a tweet on Saturday.

This is FC Goa’s sixth addition to the squad in this transfer window so far following the arrival of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Udanta Singh in addition to the exciting youngster, Boris Singh.

“I have spent some amazing years in my home country — playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel it is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen,” said Retre in a club statement.

“It’s a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It’s an honour for me to represent them,” he added.

The 30-year-old Retre adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield. He has appeared in 176 matches across competitions for Sydney FC after joining them from Melbourne City in 2017.

During his time in Sky Blue, the Australian scored four goals, including two in the same game to seal a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Sydney FC’s double-winning season of 2019/20.

2023070132413

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One should not forget one’s mother tongue: Ex-CJI N V Ramana

    Integrated management pest and nutrition good for tea plantations: Experts

    LU student attacked for objecting to outsider’s presence in campus

    PSB stocks on 52-week high riding on record profits, double-digit loan...