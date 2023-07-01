Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have completed the signing of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre.

The central midfielder will arrive after the Gaurs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee with his former Club, Sydney FC with whom he had won the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

“With over a decade of experience and two titles in the A-League. Paulo Retre is now a Gaur! Join us in welcoming our new midfielder,” said FC Goa in a tweet on Saturday.

This is FC Goa’s sixth addition to the squad in this transfer window so far following the arrival of Indian internationals Sandesh Jhingan, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, and Udanta Singh in addition to the exciting youngster, Boris Singh.

“I have spent some amazing years in my home country — playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel it is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen,” said Retre in a club statement.

“It’s a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It’s an honour for me to represent them,” he added.

The 30-year-old Retre adds quality and depth to the centre of midfield. He has appeared in 176 matches across competitions for Sydney FC after joining them from Melbourne City in 2017.

During his time in Sky Blue, the Australian scored four goals, including two in the same game to seal a 2-1 win over Adelaide United in Sydney FC’s double-winning season of 2019/20.

