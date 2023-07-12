INDIA

FCI manager, Delhi Police HC arrested in two separate bribery cases: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said that they have, in two separate cases, arrested a Manager of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Bongaigaon (Assam) and a Delhi Police Head Constable for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes.

A senior CBI official said that in the first case, a case was registered against FCI Manager Amit Kumar Biswas. The complainant, an authorised representative of a private company based at Bongaigaon dealing in loading and unloading of foodgrains at Bongaigaon FCI Warehouses, said that his company was submitting monthly bills to Divisional Office, Food Corporation of India, Bongaigaon and the accused demanded a bribe for passing the bills.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Biswas red-handed while demanding and accepting bribes from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including of immovable properties.

In another case, the CBI arrested Delhi Police Head Constable Akshay posted with Mangolpuri police station for demanding and accepting bribe. A case was registered against two Head Constables of Delhi Police, posted at Police Station Mangolpuri, Delhi based on complaint. “It was alleged that the Complainant runs a shop for charging e-rickshaws at Mangolpuri, Delhi. It was further alleged that the accused threatened the complainant to disrupt the operation of his e-rickshaws charging shop and demanded a bribe,” the official said. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

