BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

FCI offers 11.72 LMT wheat via 620 depots in 3rd e-auction

NewsWire
0
0

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has offered 11.72 LMT wheat through 620 depots in the country in the 3rd e-auction.

Consumer Affairs Department officials said that for the 3rd e-auction, bidders who have registered themselves on the e portal of M Junction by 10 p.m. on February 17 will be allowed to participate in the e-auction on February 22. The last date for deposit and uploading of EMD is February 21 till 2.30 p.m.

Aiming to check inflationary trend in the food economy, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has decided to further reduce reserve price upto March 31.

The reserve price under Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) has been fixed at Rs 2,150 per Qtl (Pan India) for wheat and Rs 2,125 Qtl (Pan India) for wheat (under relaxed specifications) of all crops including Rabi Market Season (RMS) 2023-24 for sale of wheat to private parties.

This decision has been taken to ensure that wheat is offered at a lower uniform reserve price across the country to further bring down the price of wheat and atta.

These new reserve prices are applicable from the third sale of wheat through e – auction, which will be held throughout the country on February 22.

In order to address the rising price of wheat and atta in the country, as per the recommendation made by the Group of Ministers, Food Corporation of India is releasing 30 LMT of Wheat stock from the Central pool stock to the market through various routes under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic).

During first and second e-auction, a total quantity of 12.98 LMT wheat has been sold out of which 8.96 LMT has already been lifted by the bidders which has resulted in cooling down of prices of wheat and atta.

The announcement of revision in uniform reserve price across the country by the GOI would benefit the consumer across the country and further bring down the prices of wheat and atta.

20230218-115005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Backdoor Latvian blend keeps Russian oil flowing into Europe

    ‘India needs to expand steel production to meet rising demand’

    Indian startups raised $1.2 bn in Jan, PhonePe & KreditBee lead

    ITC Classmate launches ‘Enjoy Learning’ TVC campaign with focus on turning...