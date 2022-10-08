INDIALIFESTYLE

FDCI Designer Stockroom all set to come to Mumbai

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) The FDCI Designer Stockroom is poised to arrive in Mumbai with the forthcoming edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at the Jio World Convention Centre after making a successful return to a fully physical format in Delhi earlier this year.

The Designer Stockroom is one of the most eagerly awaited sales of the industry.

The FDCI Designer Stockroom was established to help designers organise a sale of their stock (old or new), and it has since worked to improve the Indian fashion industry. In its ninth season, the event will include over 50 designers from both well-known and emerging labels.

On October 16, the final day of the five-day fashion carnival, the FDCI Designer Stockroom will be open to the public from 11 AM to 6 PM at the JWCC’s “Showroom” section for shopping and discovering designers from all across the nation.

“The FDCI Designer Stockroom bridges the gap between the audiences and the design community by giving brands a platform to reach a diverse consumer base. The last on-ground edition saw a great turnout and we are all set to bring the sale to Mumbai this time. We are ecstatic for consumers to be able to connect with a wide range of businesses during the upcoming season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221008-145205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bypoll to 1 Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha on June 13

    Yaas completes landfall, weakens into severe cyclone (ld)

    One held for pasting Khalistan flags in Himachal Assembly

    ‘Oppn Conspiracy’: Vijayan hits back in Assembly at Swapna Suresh’s revelations