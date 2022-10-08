New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANSlife) The FDCI Designer Stockroom is poised to arrive in Mumbai with the forthcoming edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week at the Jio World Convention Centre after making a successful return to a fully physical format in Delhi earlier this year.

The Designer Stockroom is one of the most eagerly awaited sales of the industry.

The FDCI Designer Stockroom was established to help designers organise a sale of their stock (old or new), and it has since worked to improve the Indian fashion industry. In its ninth season, the event will include over 50 designers from both well-known and emerging labels.

On October 16, the final day of the five-day fashion carnival, the FDCI Designer Stockroom will be open to the public from 11 AM to 6 PM at the JWCC’s “Showroom” section for shopping and discovering designers from all across the nation.

“The FDCI Designer Stockroom bridges the gap between the audiences and the design community by giving brands a platform to reach a diverse consumer base. The last on-ground edition saw a great turnout and we are all set to bring the sale to Mumbai this time. We are ecstatic for consumers to be able to connect with a wide range of businesses during the upcoming season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week,” said FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi.

