FDCI Designer Stockroom all set to return

New Delhi, March 3 (IANSlife) After an extremely successful edition in Mumbai during the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI in October 2022, the most anticipated sale of the fashion industry, the FDCI Designer Stockroom is set to return to the prestigious platform’s March 2023 edition at the Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai.

The FDCI Designer Stockroom, was established to provide leading fashion talent across the industry the opportunity to sell their stock (old/new) to a large pool of consumers. Since its inception in 2018 the Stockroom has successfully made ensembles from leading designers available to the consumers at discounted prices, thereby also uplifting the Indian fashion community. This season will mark the platform’s 10th Edition and will host over 70 designers panning, established as well as up and coming labels.

Scheduled to be hosted on the last day of the four-day fashion extravaganza, March 12 between 11 a.m.-7 p.m., the event will give consumers a unique opportunity to shop the best of fashion at unbelievable prices.

“The FDCI Designer Stockroom is the perfect medium for established brands and up and coming designers to reach a diverse customer base. The on-ground edition in Mumbai last year received an extremely positive response and we are delighted to bring it back again. We hope that our consumers get a chance to interact with a wide range of brands this season and in turn hope to contribute significantly to the growth of these brands in the Indian Fashion Community,” said Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI.

