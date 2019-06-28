FDI inflow into services down 1.3% in last fiscal: Economic Survey

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow into India’s services sector was down by 1.3 per cent during 2018-19, according to the Economic Survey 2019.

FDI equity inflows into the services sector accounted for more than 60 per cent of the total FDI equity inflows into India, said the survey on Thursday.

“During 2018-19, FDI equity inflows into services sector fell by $696 million or 1.3 per cent from the previous year to about $28.26 billion, which is in line with the small decline witnessed in overall FDI inflows into India,” said the survey which was tabled in the Parliament by Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“This was driven by weaker FDI inflows into sub-sectors such as telecom, consultancy services, air and sea transport, which offset the strong inflows witnessed in education, retail trading and information and broadcasting,” the survey said.

