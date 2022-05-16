The Sky Bridge 721, in Czech, was thrown open for tourists on Friday, May 13, 2022. Touted as the world’s longest suspension bridge, the first tourists who stepped on to the bridge battled adrenalin with fear as they walked across it.

The footbridge is 721 metres (hence the name), i.e., 2,365 feet footbridge, which hangs nearly 95 meters above the ground (at its highest point) and it spans the mountain valley in the Czech Republic.

The bridge took two years to build and cost the Czech 200 million crowns ($8.4 million). The suspension bridge has six major supporting ropes and around 60 wind ropes.

The bridge is nearly 1,100 meters above the sea level and it connects the north-eastern valley of the country. It is located almost 200 km from Prague and is close to the border of Poland.

This bridge surpasses the Arouca bridge in Portugal, which previously held the longest suspension footbridge title. Arouca bridge was 516 metres long.

While tourists will throng for a thrilling walk on the footbridge, there have been some criticisms about it.

Michal Survaz, Czech’s National Conservative Agency’s regional director reportedly told Czech TV that the bridge caused a number of problems with regards to protection of that area and “it changed the character of the area.”

The main reason for launching the longest footbridge was to provide an additional boost to tourism by providing some thrill in a forested landscape. Early visitors to the bridge were delighted with the experience. They found it thrilling to walk across the long bridge and were overjoyed when they made it to the other side.