The fear of black colour haunted the Congress in Rajasthan as people, who had come wearing black dresses, were not allowed to attend the public gathering of Rahul Gandhi at Beneshwar Dham in Rajasthan’s tribal-dominated Banswara district.

The public meeting was held on Monday.

Those who came to attend the public meeting wearing black T-shirts, shirts and scarves were asked to replace them. Eventually, a pile of black coloured clothes was seen on the wall outside the meeting place. Even the handkerchiefs were checked for the colour. Females wearing black scarves/dupattas were also asked to take them off.

A day after the Congress’s three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’ held in Udaipur ended on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi on Monday went to Beneshwar Dham.

Here, Rahul Gandhi laid the foundation stone of a bridge, which will be built at a cost of Rs 132 crore. Rahul also visited three temples there and offered prayers.

The police-administration was very cautious about the black colour during his visit.

Earlier, during the BJP regime under former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, black flags were shown at one of her gatherings after which precaution was taken to stop people wearing black colour clothes from attending her rallies. The Congress then mocked at the BJP on this.

