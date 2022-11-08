INDIA

Fearing arrest, youth commits suicide in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Fearing arrest over an incident of communal clash, a 25-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide in Gangavathi town of Karnataka’s Koppal district.

The youth was identified as Nagaraja Hanumantappa Gaddi (25), a resident of Huli Haidar village.

Nagaraj, who had disappeared from the village, was staying at a rented house where he hanged himself, the police said.

Nagaraja’s brother is lodged in the Ballary prison in connection with the violence, police said.

Over 80 people have been arrested in connction with the clash between two groups in Hulihyder village in August that claimed two lives and injured six others.

Those who died in the clash were identified as Yankappa Talwar (60) and Pashavali Sab Maligaddi (22).

Earlier, the villagers had alleged that the police are arresting innocent residents in connection with the violence.

20221108-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Conspiracies to create unrest in India, says KCR

    ED may quiz govt officials in connection with Vivo case

    16 kids killed in explosions, claims Ukrainian envoy to India

    3 kids washed away while playing in sea in TN’s Ennore,...