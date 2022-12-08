INDIA

Fearing poaching, Cong MLAs in Himachal to be shifted: Sources

NewsWire
0
0

After crossing the halfway mark in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress leadership on Thursday deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together amid poaching fears.

It also plans to shift the MLAS to Rajasthan via Chandigarh.

According to sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is personally monitoring the situation. She has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the purpose, while state Incharge of the state Rajeev Shukla is in the process of talking to each elected MLA personally.

The Congress on Thursday was leading the initial vote count in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. It crossed the half-way mark and was ahead in 38 seats at around 11.40 a.m.

The ruling BJP was leading in 33 seats earlier but gradually slid to 25 and won two seats.

The independents were leading in three constituencies.

Independents, all BJP rebels, are Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra, Hiteshwar Singh from Banjar in Kullu and Ashish in Hamirpur Sadar, once the stronghold of two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

20221208-130602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ankita murder case: Accused Pulkit Arya’s family absconding

    IPL 2022: Chennai score sub-par 150/6 despite Moeen Ali’s 93 against...

    Rotary findings raise big questions around sensational misreporting of suicides in...

    Guj Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi resigns, likely to get cabinet berth