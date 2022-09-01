WORLD

Fears of fuel leak after two vessels collide near Gibraltar

NewsWire
0
0

Emergency services are working around the clock to prevent an environmental disaster of a fuel leak in the port of Gibraltar following a collision between two vessels, the port authority said.

There are fears that the bulk carrier OS 35 is close to splitting in half and releasing fuel into the bay of Gibraltar after hitting the carrier vessel Adam LNG, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Gibraltar Port Authority in the British Crown Colony informed on Wednesday afternoon that the hull of the OS 35, registered in the Pacific Island state of Tuvalu, had broken but the two sections had not separated. The Adam LNG, registered in the Marshall Islands, suffered only minor damages in the collision.

Booms had been placed around the bulk carrier to contain any oil that could escape from its tanks, while the 24 crew members and six experts surveying the damage on board had been evacuated, the port authority added on Thursday.

The port authority explained that some lubricants had escaped from a crane on the bow of the vessel, but were contained by the primary boom. Additional booms have been put into place while plans are finalised to pump the 400 ton of fuel oil into barges.

Meanwhile, all other operations in the Port of Gibraltar have been halted due to the delicate nature of the operation. The Spanish maritime rescue services are also providing assistance.

20220902-040004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Test cricket, T20 cricket can sit together comfortably: Andrew Strauss

    Removing Russia as a permanent member not on the cards: White...

    Russian civilian ships attacked by Ukraine missiles

    India, Sri Lanka, Maldives maritime ops to tighten security in Indian...