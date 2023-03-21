BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Fears of heavy job losses growing after UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

NewsWire
0
0

As the dust settles following the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS, fears of heavy job losses are growing, media reports said.

The shotgun wedding hammered out between the two Swiss banks last weekend will create a 120,000-strong financial institution – and it already seems inevitable that the workforce will shrink, The Guardian reported.

Switzerland’s financial sector already anticipating a heavy hit from the contentious takeover, with the Swiss Bank Employees Association warning on Monday that “the jobs of very many employees are at stake”, it said.

Credit Suisse’s domestic business and its investment bank, which collectively employ more than 30,000 staff, are expected to bear the brunt of the cuts, the Financial Times reported.

According to people familiar with UBS’s plans, as much as a third of the 120,000 jobs in the combined group could be at risk, as UBS winds down much of the investment bank and removes overlapping roles in Switzerland.

Credit Suisse, which, at the end of 2022, employed just over 50,000 people, was already in the middle of a wide-ranging job-cutting drive, with 4,000 positions slashed so far this year.

But the takeover is expected to result in many of Credit Suisse’s 17,000 investment bankers losing their jobs as UBS winds down most of the unit, Financial Times reported.

On Sunday night, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher explained that he plans to run down the investment banking part of Credit Suisse. UBS itself operates an investment bank-lite model, more focused on asset management which is less risky, Financial Times reported.

20230321-164804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CPI inflation eases to 6.71% in July, IIP falls to 12.3%

    Non-subsidised LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs 25

    Sony Pictures arm to merge with Zee Entertainment; new firm to...

    RBI imposes restrictions on American Express, Diners Club (Ld)