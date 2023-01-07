ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Featuring five songs, Kangana calls ‘Emergency’ a ‘musical drama’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said that her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, based on the 1977 national Emergency, is a “musical drama” and has five songs in it.

On Saturday, Kangana took to her social media story and shared a BTS picture from the sets of ‘Emergency’ and captioned it: “Choreographer on set today.. The director can take it easy ha ha…by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it’s a musical drama.”

“I don’t know why people don’t expect songs in Emergency…I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins..For interval block..And great music tagging gvprakash and krutimahesh.”

The Padmashree Actress had earlier informed through her social media page that Music composer G.V. Prakash and lyricist Manoj Muntashir have been roped in for the music of ‘Emergency’. Kangana is not only playing the lead in the upcoming film but also producing and directing it.

‘Emergency’, directed by Kangana Ranaut, will also see her essaying the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of independent India’s biggest political event when the Emergency was imposed in the country by her.

The 21-month period of Emergency was in effect from 1975 to 1977, officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of prevailing “internal disturbance”. It was withdrawn on March 21, 1977.

20230107-155604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Urvashi Dholakia’s son Kshitij says he’s inspired by mom’s showbiz career

    Twitter suspends Kangana’s account

    XG releases personal profile of member Hinata

    Shreya Ghoshal: SLB’s a magician who understands the art of filmmaking...