ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Feb 17 release date for bilingual film ‘SIR’/’Vaathi’ with Dhanush, Samyuktha

NewsWire
0
0

National Award-winning actor Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie ‘SIR’/’Vaathi’ is being mounted on a high budget with lavish production values and is all set for theatrical release on February 17, 2023.

The film’s first single ‘Mastaaru Mastaaru’ in Telugu, and ‘Vaa Vaathi’ in Tamil (both composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and sung by Shweta Menon), was released by the makers a few days ago and they received a good response.

Directed by Venky Alluri, the film also features Samyuktha Menon. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Narra Srinivas essay supporting roles. It is being made by leading production house Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Some time back, the makers released the teaser of the movie that shows Dhanush as a junior lecturer and it also got a humongous response.

20221117-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Aankhen’ turns 19: Vipul Shah recalls being told film would flop

    Rajkummar was the only person on my wishlist: ‘Hit: The First...

    ‘Delhi Belly’ turns 10: Vir Das recalls his audition experience

    Gulki Joshi unveils the upcoming sequence in ‘Maddam Sir’