Feb 24 must be included in cricketing history: Kambli recalls Tendulkar’s knocks

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has said that February 24 must be listed as one of the best days in cricket history.

On February 24, 1988, Kambli and his “favourite cricketer” Tendulkar had stitched a 664-run partnership in the Harris Shield Trophy.

Interestingly, on February 24, 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score a double century in ODIs against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior.

He played an unbeaten knock of 200 off just 147 balls with the help of 25 fours and 3 sixes.

Kambli recalled both the moments and shared a special message for Tendulkar on Thursday.

“Nostalgic!! 34 years to this day, me and Sachin Tendulkar had a record partnership of 664 runs in the Harris Shield Trophy, and coincidentally Sachin became the first player to score 200 in an ODI in 2010 on this very day. Surely, 24th Feb must be etched in cricketing history as one of the best days for Cricket. Friends forever..my favourite cricketer and person, Sachin Tendulkar,” Kambli wrote on Koo.

Tendulkar’s knock had helped India to post 401/3 in the fifty overs and the MS Dhoni-led side defeated South Africa by 153 runs.

