Tamil and Telugu star Sundeep Kishan’s maiden pan-India movie ‘Michael’ directed by Ranjit Jeykodi, which had created a lot of interest with its first song, the Sid Sriram-sung ‘Neevuntey Chaalu’, will be released worldwide in all South Indian languages and Hindi on February 3.

The announcement poster presents all the lead actors with raw and rustic looks. While Sundeep Kishan appears with injuries on his face, Vijay Sethupathi is seen lighting a cigarette. Gautham Menon, Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj can also be seen on the poster.

Karan C Productions LLP and the most happening Production House Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP together are producing the movie on a large scale. It is a joint production venture of ace distributor Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

Star director Gautham Vasudev Menon is playing an antagonist, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will be seen in important roles.

Kiran Kaushik cranks the camera. The dialogues for the movie were penned by Tripuraneni Kalyan Chakravarthy, Rajan Radhamanalan, and Ranjit Jeyakodi.

