Fed up with domestic dispute, cop murders wife in Gujarat

Fed up with domestic dispute, a Gujarat police constable has stabbed his wife to death in Bhikapur village, here.

The accused will be produced before the First Class Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday.

Police constable Amrut Rathva, who works in Surat, stabbed his wife Mangiben Rathva, a bus conductor with the State Transport Service, on Tuesday evening.

Bus driver Raman Rathva lodged a complaint with police, stating that he was on duty to run State Transport bus along with conductor Mangiben Rathva from Pavijetpur to Chuli. But, when the bus reached Bhikhapura, a man boarded the bus, started arguing with bus conductor Mangiben, and stabbed her multiple times.

After stabbing her, the accused tried to flee but was caught hold of, the bus driver told police.

Emergency medical services and police were informed, but by the time ambulance arrived, Mangiben had passed away.

The accused had introduced himself as Amrut Rathva, husband of Mangiben, the bus driver said.

