BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Federal Bank launches ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me’ campaign in Chennai

NewsWire
0
0

The Federal Bank has launched a campaign to celebrate people and their culture by transforming an entire bank branch into a museum of local stories.

The ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me’ campaign has handpicked 40 compelling stories of individuals, which are showcased in an exclusive exhibition at the Adyar branch of Federal Bank.

This art exhibition will run for two weeks between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The campaign is a first-of-its-kind micro-marketing initiative in the banking industry, which is aimed to showcase the soul of Adyar, including its people’s struggles and triumphs which make it special.

The walls of the Adyar Branch have been adorned with vibrant paintings which reflect the lively spirit of the locality. The bank’s team ventured into the neighborhoods of Adyar, listening to the people and collected around 100 stories and photographs of the individuals interviewed.

Over 100 auto-rickshaws have been decorated with the campaign’s branding.

Federal Bank Chief Marketing Officer M.V.S. Murthy said the ‘I am Adyar, Adyar is me’ campaign is a sincere effort by the bank to celebrate life, living and memories of the people of Adyar.

He said that the bank is honoured that the neighbours around its branch in Adyar have graciously shared their stories in an authentic and inimitable way.

“Their faces and stories trace the everyday journeys, joys and accomplishments of Adyar,” he said.

20230606-181404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chemicals and petrochemicals sunrise industries for TN: Minister

    Dredging Corporation MD claimed to be MBA from institute which does...

    India to have 330M 5G smartphone subscriptions in 5 years

    Nearly 200 crore Aadhaar authentication transactions carried out in Jan 2023