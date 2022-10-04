Private sector Federal Bank’s gross advances stood at Rs.163,956 crore as of September 2022 logging 19.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

In a regulatory filing Federal Bank said that its gross advances grew by 19.4 per cent to Rs.163,956 crore from Rs.137,313 crore as of September 30,2021.

The retail credit book grew by 18.7 per cent and wholesale credit book grew by 20.2 per cent. Retail to wholesale ratio at 54:46.

The bank’s total deposits aggregated to Rs.189,146 crore, a growth of 10 per cent over Rs.171,995 crore as of September 30, 2021.

The Bank’s CASA (Current Account,Savings Account) deposits aggregated to Rs. 68,873 crore, a growth of 10.7 per cent over Rs. 62,191 crore as of September 30, 2021.

The CASA ratio reached 36.41 per cent (Q2 FY23) from 36.16 per cent (Q2 FY2 2).

