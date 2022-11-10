Voters in Mississauga-Lakeshore will head to the polls to pick their new member of Parliament on Monday, December 12.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the date for the federal byelection on Sunday.

The seat became empty earlier this year when former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann announced he was resigning to take a job at the United Nations.

Former Ontario finance minister Charles Sousa, who spent 11 years as a Member of Provincial Parliament, will be the official Team Trudeau candidate.

“Charles Sousa has a strong track record of public service and standing up for the community and people of Mississauga,” Suzanne Cowan, President of the Liberal Party of Canada, said in a news release. “As our Liberal candidate for Mississauga–Lakeshore, Charles will continue to push to make life more affordable, create good middle class jobs, and build an economy that works for everyone. The people of Mississauga–Lakeshore need a strong community leader to fight for their priorities in Parliament – and Charles Sousa is that leader.”

He will run against Conservative candidate Ron Chhinzer who is a Peel Regional Police officer, NDP’s Julia Kole, a former provincial constituency assistant in the area, and the Green Party’s Mary Kidnew.

“This important by-election is about moving Mississauga–Lakeshore forward,” said Charles Sousa. “I’m proud to call Mississauga my home, and I care deeply about our community and the families that I represented for 11 years as their MPP. Now, I’m asking to be their next Member of Parliament to continue working together in support of new jobs and a strong economy, and to ensure there’s room for everyone to succeed, to learn, and to help each other.”