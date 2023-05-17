The federal government is planning changes to the country’s bail system that would target repeat offenders. Justice Minister David Lametti tabled Bill C-48 on Tuesday which proposed changes to address repeat violent offending with weapons including knives and bear spray, gun violence, and intimate partner violence (IPV).

The proposed reforms would make it more difficult for accused persons to get bail if it is alleged that they engaged in serious violent offending involving weapons, specific firearms offences and IPV.

Bill C-48 focuses on creating reverse onus provisions, which refer to circumstances where an individual would be detained while awaiting their trial unless they can prove to the court that their detention is not required. It is also looking to expand the list of firearms offences that trigger a reverse onus as well as clarify the meaning of the term “prohibition order” in an existing reverse onus for offences involving weapons. If passed, courts will be required to consider an accused person’s history of convictions for violence and the safety of the community when making a bail decision.

“We told Canadians that our government would step up and do its part to address how the justice system deals with repeat violent offending. Bill C-48 does that,” Lamenti said in a written statement. “It responds to the challenges posed at the bail stage by repeat violent offending, including offending involving firearms and other dangerous weapons like knives and bear spray.

But the minister also acknowledged “this law reform is only part of the solution” and that other solutions such as improved data collection, policies, practices, training and programs are required to address the root causes of crime.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says that Bill C-48 “will not make the public safer”.

“Every person in Canada has a constitutional right under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to not be denied liberty or reasonable bail without just cause,” the CCLA said in a statement to CanIndia News.

The crime rate in Canada has been going down significantly but the number of people denied bail has gone up 400%, according to the CCLA.

“Over two-thirds of people held in provincial and territorial jails are not convicted of a crime,” the CCLA statement said.

The human rights organization is of the opinion that it is possible to protect the right to reasonable bail and ensure public safety.

“The federal government can and must do better than Bill C-48,” Shakir Rahim, Director of Criminal Justice for the CCLA said.